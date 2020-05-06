Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Taps Noreen Roth Henig as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

May 6th, 2020

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) has appointed Noreen Roth Henig to serve as its chief medical officer, the same role she held most recently at Breath Therapeutics. Breath was acquired by Zambon last year for €140 million up front. Henig’s experience also includes roles at ProQR Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). South San Francisco-based Kezar, which went public in 2018, is developing treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its most advanced program, KZR-616, is being evaluated in three separate Phase 2 studies spanning five autoimmune conditions.

