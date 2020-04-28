Mirum Appoints Global Blood’s Radovich as Its Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) has added Peter Radovich to its C-suite as its chief operating officer. Radovich was most recently executive vice president, operations for South San Francisco-based Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT).

Foster City, CA-based Mirum, which launched in 2018 after licensing its lead compound from Shire, is developing liver disease drugs. The biotech says it plans to start a rolling FDA submission of its lead drug next quarter: The compound, maralixibat, is under evaluation for cholestatic pruritus, or severe itching, associated with a rare genetic disorder called Alagille syndrome.