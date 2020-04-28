Life Sciences

Mirum Appoints Global Blood’s Radovich as Its Chief Operating Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

April 28th, 2020

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) has added Peter Radovich to its C-suite as its chief operating officer. Radovich was most recently executive vice president, operations for South San Francisco-based Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT).

Foster City, CA-based Mirum, which launched in 2018 after licensing its lead compound from Shire, is developing liver disease drugs. The biotech says it plans to start a rolling FDA submission of its lead drug next quarter: The compound, maralixibat, is under evaluation for cholestatic pruritus, or severe itching, associated with a rare genetic disorder called Alagille syndrome.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.