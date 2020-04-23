Ex-Bristol Myers Exec Guyer to Join BioMarin, Succeeding Baffi

Xconomy San Francisco —

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) has appointed C. Greg Guyer to serve as its chief technical officer and executive vice president of global manufacturing and technical operations. He is scheduled to start on May 4.

Guyer was most recently senior vice president of operations at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). At San Rafael, CA, based BioMarin, he will succeed Robert Baffi, president of global manufacturing and technical operations. Baffi will remain with the biotech full-time as a special advisor for the rest of the year, then shift to part-time in 2021 as he moves toward toward a planned retirement. BioMarin, a rare disease drug developer, is expecting an FDA decision in August for valoctocogene roxaparvovec, a gene therapy for hemophilia.