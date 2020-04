American Diabetes Association’s Ratner Joins Virta as Chief Medical Officer

Virta Health has appointed Robert Ratner to serve as its chief medical officer. He was most recently the chief scientific & medical officer for the American Diabetes Association. Ratner is also a professor of medicine at Georgetown University Medical School. San Francisco-based Virta has developed software for diabetes patients that provides nutrition information, counseling, and coaching to encourages behavioral changes that “reverse” the course of their disease.