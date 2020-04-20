Life Sciences

Sangamo Names Amgen’s D. Mark McClung as Chief Business Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

April 20th, 2020

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) has appointed D. Mark McClung as executive vice president and chief business officer. Previously McClung was general manager of global oncology commercial at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), which he joined from Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which Amgen acquired for about $10 billion. For two decades prior, he held roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), including head of global commercial for GSK Oncology.

The Brisbane, CA-based biotech’s first product candidate, an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A licensed to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is poised to enter Phase 3 testing this year. Sangamo’s pipeline includes experimental gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing and gene regulation treatments.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

