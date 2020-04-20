Sangamo Names Amgen’s D. Mark McClung as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) has appointed D. Mark McClung as executive vice president and chief business officer. Previously McClung was general manager of global oncology commercial at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), which he joined from Onyx Pharmaceuticals, which Amgen acquired for about $10 billion. For two decades prior, he held roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), including head of global commercial for GSK Oncology.

The Brisbane, CA-based biotech’s first product candidate, an investigational gene therapy for hemophilia A licensed to Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), is poised to enter Phase 3 testing this year. Sangamo’s pipeline includes experimental gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing and gene regulation treatments.