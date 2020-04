Imago BioSciences Adds Edgardo Baracchini as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Edgardo Baracchini has been appointed chief business officer of Imago Biosciences. His business development experience includes positions at Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR), Metabasis Therapeutics, Elitra Pharmaceuticals, and Agouron Pharmaceuticals. San Francisco-based Imago develops treatments for bone marrow diseases. The company’s lead program, bomedemstat, is in mid-stage testing in myelofibrosis.