Thomas Civik has been appointed president and CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX). He comes to the South San Francisco biotech from Foundation Medicine, where he was chief commercial officer. Civik will also join Five Prime’s board of directors. William Ringo, interim CEO since last September, will step down from the C-suite and continue as chairman of the company’s board. Five Prime, a cancer drug developer, has partnerships with Zai Lab and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). In February, one of the partnered Bristol programs, cabiralizumab, failed a Phase 2 study in pancreatic cancer.

