Bolt Bio Adds Mayo Clinic’s Edith Perez as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Bolt Biotherapeutics has added longtime Mayo Clinic professor Edith Perez to its C-suite as chief medical officer. Perez, who has taught at Mayo for two decades and heads its Breast Cancer Translational Genomics program, will maintain a clinical affiliation. She previously served another stint in industry, spending three years as head of US medical affairs for Genentech’s BioOncology unit.

Redwood City, CA-based Bolt is developing cancer drugs that deploy a tumor-targeting antibody that homes in on tumors paired with an immune stimulant that turns “cold” tumors—those the immune system doesn’t recognize or respond to—“hot.” Last year, Bolt raised $54 million in a Series B round of financing.