Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) is adding another Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) veteran to its executive team. Jason Okazaki is joining Assembly as its chief legal and business officer. He comes to South San Francisco-based Assembly after 14 years at Gilead, most recently as senior vice president, legal and assistant secretary. Okazaki follows John McHutchinson, the former Gilead chief scientific officer who was appointed Assembly’s president and CEO last August. Last November, Luisa Stamm, a Gilead executive in liver diseases, was named Assembly’s chief medical officer. Assembly is developing drugs for hepatitis B virus and diseases associated with the microbiome.

