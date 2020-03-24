Xconomy San Francisco —

CytomX Therapeutics has appointed Carlos Campoy to serve as its chief financial officer, the same position he held most recently at Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Lundbeck last year. Campoy’s experience also includes positions at Allergan (NYSE: AGN) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). South San Francisco-based CytomX develops antibody cancer drugs. This week, the company began a research partnership with Astellas Pharma that will pay $80 million up front to develop cancer immunotherapies based on CytomX’s proprietary technology.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

