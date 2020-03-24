Chrono Therapeutics Top Executive David Happel Joins Cognoa as CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

David Happel has been appointed CEO of digital therapeutics developer Cognoa. Brent Vaughan, Cognoa’s co-founder and former CEO, will move into a role at venture capital firm Morningside Group, the Palo Alto, CA-based startup’s largest investor. He will also continue to advise Cognoa. Happel joins the company from Chrono Therapeutics, a digital health startup that developed a smoking cessation technology. Cognoa is developing digital products for diagnosing and treating behavioral conditions. Its first target is autism.