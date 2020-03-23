Life Sciences

GSK Veteran Paul Wren Joins Escape Bio as Chief Scientific Officer

Frank Vinluan

March 23rd, 2020

 

Escape Bio, a biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, has appointed Paul Wren to serve as its chief scientific officer. Wren was most recently senior director of neuroscience discovery at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). His experience also includes positions at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Novartis (NYSE: NVS) subsidiary Sandoz.

The most advanced program from San Francisco-based Escape (formerly known as E-Scape Bio) is ESB1609. The experimental treatment is in Phase 1 testing for Niemann-Pick type C, a lysosomal storage disorder.

