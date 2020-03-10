NGM Bio’s Trombley to Step Down to Become CEO of Unnamed Company

Aetna Wun Trombley, president and chief operating officer of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM), is leaving to become chief executive at a privately held company, the South San Francisco biotech announced Monday. The name of the company Trombley is joining was not disclosed. Her last day at NGM will be March 13.

Trombley started at NGM in 2011 as head of business development. In 2015, she was appointed chief operating officer; she took on the additional role of president in 2018. Trombley has agreed to consult with the company to help with the transition of her duties. NGM recently reported encouraging preliminary data from a Phase 2 test of lead drug candidate aldafermin, an experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.