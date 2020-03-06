Senti Biosciences Appoints Jose Iglesias as Its Chief Medical Officer

Senti Biosciences named Jose Iglesias as its chief medical officer, tasked with overseeing the development of its cell and gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors.

Iglesias’s previous experience includes CMO and clinical development leadership roles at companies including Boston Biomedical, Apobiologix, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Bionomics, Celgene, Abraxis BioScience, and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). While at Abraxis and Celgene (the latter acquired the former in 2010), Iglesias designed and implemented the Phase 3 development of the cancer drug nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane).

Senti, based in South San Francisco, in the second half of this year plans to ask the FDA for permission to move its lead drug into the clinic in patients with ovarian cancer.