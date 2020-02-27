Adverum Promotes Angela Thedinga to Chief Technology Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Angela Thedinga has been appointed chief technology officer of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM). She had joined the Redwood City, CA-based gene therapy developer last August as vice president of program management and strategy. Before Adverum, Thedinga was vice president of program management and chief of staff at AveXis, which is now a subsidiary of Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Adverum’s lead program, ADVM-022, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for the “wet” form of age-related macular degeneration.