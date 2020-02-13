Pioneering Women in Personalized Medicine

Join the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of Women In Bio on March 24, 2020 for a special evening event at Magnolia Brewing in the Dogpatch in San Francisco to celebrate Women’s History Month! This event will highlight pioneering women that are leading the way in the advancement of precision medicine.

We will kick off the evening’s festivities with a panel on the role of liquid biopsies in personalized medicine, featuring panelists Jenn Buechel (Former VP of Product and Program Management at GRAIL), Jessica Riley (VP of Business Development & Companion Diagnostics at PathAI), Raheleh Salari (Director of Bioinformatics at Natera), Blandine Merino (Founder at Bio2Market), and Kathryn Phillips (Professor of Health Services Research & Health Economics at UCSF), with moderator Tara Maddala (Independent Statistical Consultant at TMBiostats and NDA Partners).

The evening will be capped off by a delicious dinner at Magnolia Brewing and a fireside chat with our keynote speaker, Kim Popovits (Former CEO & President at Genomic Health), and moderator Chris Meda (CBO at IncellDx). Come be inspired by these women leading the way in pioneering advancements in liquid biopsy and personalized medicine in 2020 and beyond!

Contact: SanFrancisco@womeninbio.org