Encoded Therapeutics Adds Rico, Moorhead to C-Suite

Frank Vinluan

February 11th, 2020

Gene therapy developed Encoded Therapeutics has appointed Salvador Rico to serve as its chief medical officer. Rico joins South San Francisco-based Encoded from Audentes Therapeutics, where he was senior vice president of clinical development. Audentes was recently acquired by Astellas in a $3 billion deal.

In other moves, Encoded promoted Martin Moorhead from head of technology to chief technology officer. Last June, Encoded raised $104 million to back clinical testing of a gene therapy for a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.

