Xconomy San Francisco —

Rajiv Patni has joined Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) as executive vice president and chief medical officer. He comes to South San Francisco-based Portola from Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS), where he was chief medical officer. Patni’s experience also includes positions at Ocera Therapeutics, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Roche, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Portola has commercialized two FDA-approved therapies: betrixaban (Bevyxxa), a blood clot prevention drug, and andexanet alpha (Andexxa), which reverses the effects of blood thinners in cases of life-threatening bleeding.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy