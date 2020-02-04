Life Sciences

Portola Picks Adamas Pharma’s Patni for Chief Medical Officer Role

Frank Vinluan

February 4th, 2020

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Rajiv Patni has joined Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) as executive vice president and chief medical officer. He comes to South San Francisco-based Portola from Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS), where he was chief medical officer. Patni’s experience also includes positions at Ocera Therapeutics, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Roche, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Portola has commercialized two FDA-approved therapies: betrixaban (Bevyxxa), a blood clot prevention drug, and andexanet alpha (Andexxa), which reverses the effects of blood thinners in cases of life-threatening bleeding.

