BioMarin’s Spiegelman Steps Down, Mueller Steps Up as Acting CFO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Dan Spiegelman, chief financial officer of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) for the past eight years, has stepped down from his executive role. According to a securities filing, the job change took effect on Jan. 29. The San Rafael, CA-based rare disease drug developer says Spiegelman will continue as an employee and senior advisor until Sept. 1, when he will depart “to pursue other interests and spend more time with family.” While BioMarin conducts a search for Spiegelman’s successor, Brian Mueller, senior vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, has taken on the role of acting CFO.