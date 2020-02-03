Xconomy San Francisco —

Alison Hannah has joined CytomX (NASDAQ: CTMX) as senior vice president and chief medical officer. Hannah was most recently a consultant to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Her experience also includes positions at Sugen and Quintiles. South San Francisco-based CytomX is developing a type of cancer treatment it calls a “Probody drug.” The company’s pipeline includes wholly owned compounds, as well as programs in development under partnerships with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

