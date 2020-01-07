Eli Lilly Veteran Enrique Conterno Named FibroGen CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Enrique Conterno, a 27-year veteran of Eli Lilly, has been appointed CEO of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN). He is also joining the San Francisco company’s board of directors. Conterno retired from Lilly last year, where he was most recently president of Lilly USA.

In his new role Conterno takes over from Jim Schoeneck, FibroGen’s interim CEO since the August death of company founder and CEO Thomas Neff. Schoeneck will become chairman of the company’s board of directors. FibroGen recently submitted to the FDA a new drug application for roxadustat, the company’s experimental treatment for anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.