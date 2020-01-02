Aridis Promotes Nazak to Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

San Jose, CA-based Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) has appointed Michael Nazak to the role of chief financial officer. Fred Kurland as retired and will continue working with the company a consultant.

Nazak joined Aridis in late 2018 as the vice president of finance. Previously, he served as senior vice president of finance at Coherus Biosciences and the senior director of finance and accounting at InteKrin Therapeutics. He also has held roles at Reliant Technologies and Connetics Corporation.