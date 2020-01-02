EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Aridis Promotes Nazak to Chief Financial Officer

Melissa Fassbender

January 2nd, 2020

Xconomy San Francisco — 

San Jose, CA-based Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) has appointed Michael Nazak to the role of chief financial officer. Fred Kurland as retired and will continue working with the company a consultant.

Nazak joined Aridis in late 2018 as the vice president of finance. Previously, he served as senior vice president of finance at Coherus Biosciences and the senior director of finance and accounting at InteKrin Therapeutics. He also has held roles at Reliant Technologies and Connetics Corporation.

Melissa Fassbender is an Xconomy editor based in Chicago. You can reach her at mfassbender@xconomy.com. Follow @melfass

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.