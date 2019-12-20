Encoded Makes Chief Regulatory, People & Culture Officer Appointments

Xconomy San Francisco —

Encoded Therapeutics added two people to its C-suite this week. The South San Francisco-based company named Nancy Boman as its chief regulatory officer and Monique Bobadilla as its chief people and culture officer.

Encoded, which raised $104 million in June, aims to develop gene therapies to treat diseases the technique currently can’t address. Its lead drug candidate is an investigational treatment for a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.

Boman was most recently chief regulatory officer at AveXis, where she led the company’s application for Zolgensma, the spinal muscular atrophy gene therapy that prompted the biotech’s acquisition last year by Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for $8.7 billion. Previously she held roles at Alder BioPharmaceuticals (now part of Lundbeck), Acucela, Genentech, and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Bobadilla previously held human resources-related roles at Genentech, Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB(), Digirad Imaging Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW).