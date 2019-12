Grail Appoints Illumina’s Gautam Kollu as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Grail, the Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) spinout that has raised more than $1.5 billion to advance its development of a blood test for early detection of cancer, has appointed Gautam Kollu as its chief commercial officer. Kollu joins the company from its parent firm, where he was vice president of global market development. His prior experience includes stints at Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Genentech (now part of Roche).