Shehnaaz Suliman has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC). She joins the South San Francisco biotech from Theravance Biopharma, where she was senior vice president of corporate development and strategy. Her experience also includes positions at Genentech, Roche Partnering, and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Alector is developing drugs that target immune cells to treat neurodegenerative disorders.

