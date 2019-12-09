EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

BridgeBio Pharma Onboards Eli Wallace to Lead Oncology Programs

Melissa Fassbender

December 9th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Palo Alto, CA-based BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) has named Eli Wallace as its chief scientific officer in residence for oncology. In this role, Wallace will oversee the company’s current drug discovery projects, while helping identify and develop new oncology programs.

Wallace has more than two decades of experience and was most recently the chief scientific officer of Peloton. He also worked in Array BioPharma’s medicinal chemistry department, eventually holding a director role.

Founded in 2015, BridgeBio went public earlier this year—raising $348.5 million in its IPO.

Melissa Fassbender is an Xconomy editor based in Chicago. You can reach her at mfassbender@xconomy.com. Follow @melfass

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.