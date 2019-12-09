BridgeBio Pharma Onboards Eli Wallace to Lead Oncology Programs

Xconomy San Francisco —

Palo Alto, CA-based BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) has named Eli Wallace as its chief scientific officer in residence for oncology. In this role, Wallace will oversee the company’s current drug discovery projects, while helping identify and develop new oncology programs.

Wallace has more than two decades of experience and was most recently the chief scientific officer of Peloton. He also worked in Array BioPharma’s medicinal chemistry department, eventually holding a director role.

Founded in 2015, BridgeBio went public earlier this year—raising $348.5 million in its IPO.