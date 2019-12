Nektar Therapeutics Names John Northcott Chief Commercial Officer

John Northcott has joined Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) in the newly created role of senior vice president and chief commercial officer. Northcott was most recently the chief commercial officer of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) subsidiary Pharmacyclics. His experience also includes positions at Roche’s Genentech unit, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). San Francisco-based Nektar is developing drugs for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain.