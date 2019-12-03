Veracyte Aims to Expand Diagnostics Reach With $50M NanoString Deal

Xconomy San Francisco —

Veracyte, a company whose tests help physicians make treatment decisions, is adding technology from NanoString to the fold to expand its diagnostic capabilities.

South San Francisco-based Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) announced Tuesday that it has reached a deal for global rights to develop and commercialize diagnostics based on the nCounter FLEX system . The nCounter is a NanoString (NASDAQ: NSTG) instrument used to analyze the activity of genes.

According to terms of the agreement, Veracyte will pay NanoString $40 million in cash, plus an additional $10 million in Veracyte stock. NanoString could receive an additional $10 million cash upon the launch of Veracyte diagnostic tests that use nCounter. NanoString will keep rights to nCounter for resarch and investigational uses.

Seattle-based NanoString says its technology enables users to analyze the activity of up to 800 genes in a single experiment, providing a digital readout on genes and cell samples. For example, the technology can help scientists understand which genes in pathways are turned on or off, detect particular types of gene mutations, and look for variations that result in cells having copies of sections of DNA.

NanoString’s instruments are used in academic and government labs, and by pharmaceutical companies such as Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Astellas Pharma. NanoString reported $106.7 million in revenue for 2018. Its systems compete with products from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX), and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG), among others.

Meanwhile, Veracyte sells tests for thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The acquisition will help Veracyte expand its cancer test portfolio. The deal includes a commercialized NanoString test used to assess the risk of breast cancer recurrence. Veracyte says it plans to continue to offer the test, called Prosigna, in the US and around the world, and it will add the test to the menu of genomic products offered in the US through its labs. The deal also brings to Veracyte a NanoString lymphoma test that’s still in development.

VeraCyte says it believes nCounter will help its portfolio and pipeline reach more customers globally, while also expanding the number of tests it can offer. Veracyte says it expects to begin offering its Envisa test for IPF to international customers in 2021 as a kit-based product that runs on the NanoString technology. A nasal swab test in development for early diagnosis of lung cancer is expected to become available in Veracyte labs in early 2021.

The deal will bring to Veracyte an unspecified number of NanoString employees in sales, marketing, medical affairs, and distribution. Veracyte plans to provide additional details about the transaction during a conference call Tuesday scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Image by Kevin Janes of the University of Virginia, used under public domain rules courtesy of the National Cancer Institute