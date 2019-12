Curtis Ruegg to Succeed Amphivena Founder As New CEO, President

Xconomy San Francisco —

Curtis Ruegg will join Amphivena Therapeutics as president and CEO as the company’s founder Jeanmarie Guenot transitions to an advisory role. The San Francisco company, which has raised $88.5 million from outside investors, is is developing a type of immunotherapy called T cell engagers.

Ruegg joins Amphivena from Parvus Therapeutics, where he held the same roles. He previously held leadership positions at Revance (NASDAQ: RVNC), CoTherix, Intermune (now owned by Roche), AP Cells, and Dendreon.