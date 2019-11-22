EXOME

Immune-Onc Therapeutics Adds Paul Woodard and An Song to C-Suite

Frank Vinluan

November 22nd, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Paul Woodard has joined Immune-Onc Therapeutics as its chief medical officer. He comes to the Palo Alto, CA-based cancer immunotherapy developer from Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM), where he was senior vice president of clinical and medical affairs. In other moves, Immune-Onc promoted An Song to chief scientific officer. Song was the company’s senior vice president of development sciences. Immune-Onc’s lead program is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and other cancers.

