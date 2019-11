Twist Bioscience Promotes Patrick Finn to Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST), a synthetic biology company that has developed a proprietary way of manufacturing DNA by “writing” it on a silicon chip, has promoted Patrick “Paddy” Finn to chief commercial officer, a newly created position. Previously Finn, who joined Twist in 2015, was senior vice president of commercial operations. Prior to Twist he held roles at companies including Enzymatics (now part of Quiagen (NYSE: QGEN)), Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A), and Beckman Coulter.