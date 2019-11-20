EXOME

Kronos Bio Appoints Jorge DiMartino as Its Chief Medical Officer

November 20th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Kronos Bio has named Jorge DiMartino as its chief medical officer and executive vice president, clinical development, a newly created position. DiMartino, who was most recently at Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) as vice president, translational development, will be based at Kronos headquarters in San Mateo, CA.

Kronos, which aims to use its Small Molecule Microarray technology to develop therapies that can hit molecular targets historically considered “undruggable,” is advancing two preclinical compounds.

