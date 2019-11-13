Parenteral Drug Association West Coast Life Science Holidays Party & Expo

  • December 12, 2019

  • 6:00 pm

From the event organizer:

The West Coast Chapter of the PDA would like to invite all professionals working in the life sciences industry to celebrate a fantastic year with the best of the Bay Area’s life sciences community. This is the place to catch up with former colleagues, have the opportunity to meet new connections, find solutions for your service needs, and to learn something new from like-minded individuals you met at previous events.

Enjoy casual networking, food, live music in a relaxed environment, and meeting our featured partners who play an important role in helping the chapter to provide valuable educational and social networking events to our membership. Register here.

Thu, December 12, 2019
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST

Crowne Plaza
1221 Chess Drive
Foster City, CA 94404

