Parenteral Drug Association West Coast Life Science Holidays Party & Expo

Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology, Caltech
VP of Research & Policy, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Founder and CEO of Brooks Bell Inc.
Software Engineer at Skelmir
Senior health advisor for Esri
Partner at New Enterprise Associates
Co-Founder and CEO, Wetpaint
From the event organizer:
The West Coast Chapter of the PDA would like to invite all professionals working in the life sciences industry to celebrate a fantastic year with the best of the Bay Area’s life sciences community. This is the place to catch up with former colleagues, have the opportunity to meet new connections, find solutions for your service needs, and to learn something new from like-minded individuals you met at previous events.
Enjoy casual networking, food, live music in a relaxed environment, and meeting our featured partners who play an important role in helping the chapter to provide valuable educational and social networking events to our membership. Register here.
Thu, December 12, 2019
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST
Crowne Plaza
1221 Chess Drive
Foster City, CA 94404