Gilead’s Luisa Stamm Named Assembly Biosciences Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Luisa Stamm has joined Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) as chief medical officer. Stamm comes to South San Francisco-based Assembly from Gilead Siences (NASDAQ: GILD), where she was executive director in the liver diseases therapeutic area, as well as executive director in the HIV and emerging viruses therapeutic area. Assembly is developing drugs for hepatitis B virus and diseases associated with the microbiome.