Gilead’s Sung Lee Joins Sangamo Therapeutics as CFO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) has appointed Sung Lee to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Lee joins Brisbane, CA-based Sangamo after 14 years at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), where he was most recently a senior vice president leading financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Sangamo and partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are developing a gene therapy, SB-525, for hemophilia.