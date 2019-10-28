Assembly Bio Taps Gilead’s Thomas Russo as Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Russo has left Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) to become chief financial officer of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB). Russo held a number of positions during his seven years at Gilead, and was most recently vice president and head of commercial finance. His experience also includes posts at Robert W. Baird & Co. and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Russo’s new job reunites him with John McHutchinson, the longtime-Gilead executive who was named Assembly Bio’s CEO in August. South San Francisco-based Assembly Bio is developing treatments for hepatitits B viral infection and microbiome-associated diseases.