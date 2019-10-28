EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Assembly Bio Taps Gilead’s Thomas Russo as Chief Financial Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 28th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Thomas Russo has left Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) to become chief financial officer of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB). Russo held a number of positions during his seven years at Gilead, and was most recently vice president and head of commercial finance. His experience also includes posts at Robert W. Baird & Co. and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Russo’s new job reunites him with John McHutchinson, the longtime-Gilead executive who was named Assembly Bio’s CEO in August. South San Francisco-based Assembly Bio is developing treatments for hepatitits B viral infection and microbiome-associated diseases.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.