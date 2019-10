Xconomy San Francisco —

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) has appointed Ed Tucker to serve as its chief medical officer. He was most recently the chief operating officer of AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) subsidiary Acerta Pharma. His experience also includes positions at Bayer, Janssen Pharmaceutica, and Genentech. Foster City, CA-based Mirum Pharma, which launched late last year, is developing drugs for liver diseases. In July, the company raised $75 million from its IPO.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy