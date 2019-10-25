Atara Bio’s Chief Scientific Officer Haqq Departs for Another Company

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) is losing two executives to private companies. Christopher Haqq, Atara’s first employee and its chief scientific officer since 2012, is leaving to join a firm that “aligns with his other scientific interests and the current needs of his family,” the South San Francisco-based company announced late Friday. Haqq will continue to advise Atara, a developer of allogeneic T cell immunotherapies, for at least six months.

Atara also announced that Mina Kim, general counsel and head of corporate strategy, is leaving to join an unnamed private company. In a securities filing, Atara said Kim’s last day will be Nov. 1, but she will serve as a consultant to her former company until April 10, 2020 to help with the transition of her duties.