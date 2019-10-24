Champions Oncology’s San Francisco Translational Oncology Symposium: Bridging the Gap between Cancer Research and the Clinic

  • November 14, 2019

Cancer’s complexity is more apparent with every discovery made in the field. At this event, learn from industry leaders about critical successes and challenges that they face in this ever-changing therapeutic area, and gain insights on how to support your translational oncology and immuno-oncology programs from the bench to the clinic.

Nov. 14, 2019 – 8AM-6PM
The California Academy of Sciences

