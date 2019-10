Xconomy San Francisco —

Amy Peterson has joined CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) as executive vice president and chief development officer. Peterson was most recently chief medical officer of immune-oncology at BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). Her experience also includes positions at Medivation and Roche subsidiary Genentech. South San Francisco-based CytomX is developing antibody drugs that treat cancer.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy