Second Genome’s McClure Joins Aligos as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Matthew McClure has been appointed executive vice president and chief medical officer of South San Francisco-based Aligos Therapeutics. He was most recently the chief medical officer of Second Genome. McClure’s experience also includes time at InterMune, which was acquired by Roche in 2014. Preclinical-stage Aligos is developing treatments for liver diseases and viral infections.