Revance CEO Browne Resigns, Board Member Foley Appointed Successor

Xconomy San Francisco —

Dan Browne has stepped down as president and CEO of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) due to what the company describes as “a misjudgement in handling an employee matter.” The Newark, CA-based drug developer gave no other details. Browne has also resigned from Revance’s board of directors.

Browne, a Revance co-founder, had been its CEO since its formation in 2002. Mark Foley, a member of Revance’s board for two years, has been appointed the company’s new president and CEO. Foley’s experience includes serving as the chairman, president, and CEO of Zeltiq, which was acquired by Allergan (NYSE: AGN). Revance says it is on track to file this fall for regulatory review of daxibotulinumtoxinA as a treatment for glabellar lines, which are frown lines in the face.