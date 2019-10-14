EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Revance CEO Browne Resigns, Board Member Foley Appointed Successor

Frank Vinluan

October 14th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Dan Browne has stepped down as president and CEO of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) due to what the company describes as “a misjudgement in handling an employee matter.” The Newark, CA-based drug developer gave no other details. Browne has also resigned from Revance’s board of directors.

Browne, a Revance co-founder, had been its CEO since its formation in 2002. Mark Foley, a member of Revance’s board for two years, has been appointed the company’s new president and CEO. Foley’s experience includes serving as the chairman, president, and CEO of Zeltiq, which was acquired by Allergan (NYSE: AGN). Revance says it is on track to file this fall for regulatory review of daxibotulinumtoxinA as a treatment for glabellar lines, which are frown lines in the face.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.