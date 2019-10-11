Xconomy Presents: What’s Next in Neuroscience Therapies

Event Date & Time

  • November 19, 2019

  • 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Brain and neurological disorders are among the toughest conditions to diagnose and treat, but new approaches and technologies are on the horizon that could change how researchers and clinicians approach them. Join Xconomy on Tuesday, Nov. 19 for our life science forum at QB3 at UCSF Mission Bay.

The event features scientists, entrepreneurs, and biotech executives who will discuss their work developing next-generation neuroscience therapies and technologies in areas such as spinal-cord injuries, precision mental health, addiction, dementia, and Alzheimer’s.

