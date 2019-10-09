Xconomy San Francisco —

Matthew Young has been appointed chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Grail. He will start his new job at the Menlo Park, CA-based liquid biopsy developer on Oct. 28. Young is coming to Grail from Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), where he is executive vice president and chief financial officer. His new appointment is the latest C-suite move for Grail this year. In June, Jennifer Cook stepped down as CEO and was succeeded by board member Hans Bishop. Grail is developing blood tests intended to detect cancer early from DNA fragments shed by tumors.

