Stephen Brady has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Tempest Therapeutics. Brady was most recently executive vice president of strategy and finance at Immune Design, which was acquired by Merck (NYSE: MRK) earlier this year. South San Francisco-based Tempest, a spinout of venture capital firm Versant Ventures, raised $70 million in Series B financing last year. The company’s lead drug, TPST-1120, is in early-stage testing in patients with solid tumors.

