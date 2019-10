Genentech’s Merdad Parsey to Join Gilead as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Merdad Parsey has been appointed chief medical officer of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). The Foster City, CA-based company said Parsey will start his new role on Nov. 1. He will join Gilead from Roche subsidiary Genentech, where he is senior vice president of early clinical development in the company’s Research and Early Development Group. His experience also includes positions at 3-V Biosciences, Sepracor, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), and Merck {NYSE: MRK).