Xconomy San Francisco —

Lon Cardon, chief scientific officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) for the past two years, has been promoted to a newly created position: chief scientific strategy officer. San Rafael, CA-based BioMarin says the new role is responsible for building the company’s drug pipeline. Before joining BioMarin, Cardon worked at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) as senior vice president of alternative discovery and development, and head of target sciences. BioMarin is preparing to file for FDA review of its experimental gene therapy for hemophilia.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

