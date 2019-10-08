EXOME

BioMarin Promotes Lon Cardon to Chief Scientific Strategy Officer

Frank Vinluan

October 8th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Lon Cardon, chief scientific officer at BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) for the past two years, has been promoted to a newly created position: chief scientific strategy officer. San Rafael, CA-based BioMarin says the new role is responsible for building the company’s drug pipeline. Before joining BioMarin, Cardon worked at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) as senior vice president of alternative discovery and development, and head of target sciences. BioMarin is preparing to file for FDA review of its experimental gene therapy for hemophilia.

