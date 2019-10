Xconomy San Francisco —

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has promoted Jonathan Zalevsky to chief research and development officer. Zalevsky joined the San Francisco drug developer in 2015 and has been its chief scientific officer since 2017. Nektar also announced that Gil Labrucherie has been promoted to chief operating officer in addition to his duties as chief financial officer. Nektar’s drug pipeline includes programs in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

