Xconomy San Francisco —

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) has appointed Bettina Cockroft to serve as senior vice president and chief medical officer. Cockroft comes to Brisbane, CA-based Sangamo from Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK), where she was vice president of clinical research, neurology. Her experience also includes positions at Merck Serono, Novartis Consumer Health, and Menrini Ricerche. In July, Sangamo and partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) released data from an early stage study testing a gene therapy for hemophilia.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy