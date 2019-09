Amgen’s Galimi Jumps to Adicet Bio to Become Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Francesco Galimi has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of Adicet Bio. Galimi comes to the Menlo Park, CA-based cancer drug developer from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was global program general manager, early development. His experience also includes positions at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation. Preclinical-stage Adicet is developing allogeneic or “off-the-shelf” cancer cell therapies.